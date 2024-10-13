You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1993022

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Pochettino wins first match in charge of US

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol, Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol,

Mauricio Pochettino began his tenure as the United States manager with a 2-0 victory against Panama in Austin, Texas.

Yunus Musah, an AC Milan midfielder, scored the first goal shortly after halftime, followed by a late strike from PSV forward Ricardo Pepi that confirmed the win.

Pochettino opted for seasoned international goalkeeper Matt Turner, currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Nottingham Forest and yet to see action this season, who made two crucial saves to help secure the clean sheet.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment