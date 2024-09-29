Pogacar completes 'Triple Crown' with first world title

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: BBC

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar delivered an impressive solo performance in Switzerland, securing his first world road race title and becoming only the third athlete to achieve the 'Triple Crown' by winning the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and world title in the same year.



At 26 years old, Pogacar took advantage of a moment of inattention among his competitors, including Belgium's Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and the Netherlands' reigning world champion Mathieu van der Poel, as he surged ahead with 100km left in the 273.9km race in Zurich.



He swiftly closed the gap to a breakaway group and then took the lead solo with 50km remaining.