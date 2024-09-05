Poland face Scotland also searching for fresh start

Sports News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: BBC

Scotland's experience in the European Championship was decidedly underwhelming, a sentiment that also applies to their initial opponents in the Nations League.



Poland, who were the final team to secure a spot in Euro 2024, were the first to be eliminated, just two days prior to Scotland's exit, which was accompanied by the not-so-pleasant sounds of a Bavarian oompah band.



It's worth noting that Poland faced one of the most challenging groups. They suffered a defeat against Austria in Berlin, marking their second consecutive loss following a painful late defeat to the Netherlands.