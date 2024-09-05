You are here: HomeSports2024 09 05Article 1977686

Source: BBC

Poland face Scotland also searching for fresh start

Robert Lewandowski is back fit after suffering injury in Germany

Scotland's experience in the European Championship was decidedly underwhelming, a sentiment that also applies to their initial opponents in the Nations League.

Poland, who were the final team to secure a spot in Euro 2024, were the first to be eliminated, just two days prior to Scotland's exit, which was accompanied by the not-so-pleasant sounds of a Bavarian oompah band.

It's worth noting that Poland faced one of the most challenging groups. They suffered a defeat against Austria in Berlin, marking their second consecutive loss following a painful late defeat to the Netherlands.

