Police arrest 53 after attempts to break into Wembley

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

53 individuals have been apprehended by the police following their attempts to unlawfully enter Wembley Stadium for the Champions League final.



Out of these arrests, five were made due to pitch invasion, while the remaining were for their endeavours to breach the security measures in place.



The Metropolitan Police had deployed over 2,000 officers as part of a significant operation to ensure the safety of the event.



Before the final, a demonstration led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and a counter-protest took place, resulting in the arrest or detention of 11 individuals.