Politics is connected to everything in Ghana; even marriage – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Asamoah Gyan, the renowned Ghanaian footballer, expressed his belief that politics has become all-encompassing in Ghana.



During an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Gyan stated that everything in the country, including marriage, is now intertwined with politics.



Gyan, who is 38 years old, has been associated with politics in the past, with reports suggesting that he had aspirations of entering Parliament.



Earlier this year, he was appointed to the manifesto committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).