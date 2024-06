Sports News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kudjoe Fianoo, the President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, has accused Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko of diminishing the reputation of the Ghana Premier League.



Fianoo stated that the underwhelming performances of these two prominent clubs have greatly affected the overall quality of the league.



He specifically blamed Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for the league's poor public image.