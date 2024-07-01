Sports News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Piers Morgan, a well-known British journalist and Arsenal supporter, has encouraged Mikel Arteta to secure the signing of Athletic Bilbao winger Nicolas Williams during the upcoming summer transfer window.



Williams showcased an impressive performance as Spain defeated Georgia to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.



The forward from Athletic Bilbao has been a standout player for Spain in the tournament and scored a goal in the 4-1 win against Georgia at the RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday, June 30.