You are here: HomeSports2024 06 19Article 1951895

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner for Portugal Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner for Portugal

Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their Euro 2024 opener.

Czech Republic midfielder Lukas Provod scored in the second half, but Portugal equalized when a header by Nuno Mendes rebounded off Czech defender Robin Hranac into the net.

Diogo Jota's would-be winner was ruled out for offside, but Francisco Conceicao scored the winner in stoppage time.

This was a memorable win for Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to feature in six European Championships.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment