Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: BBC

Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their Euro 2024 opener.



Czech Republic midfielder Lukas Provod scored in the second half, but Portugal equalized when a header by Nuno Mendes rebounded off Czech defender Robin Hranac into the net.



Diogo Jota's would-be winner was ruled out for offside, but Francisco Conceicao scored the winner in stoppage time.



This was a memorable win for Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to feature in six European Championships.