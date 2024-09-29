Possible Football Tournament scheduled for December at Cape Coast Stadium

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Cape Coast is poised to host an exhilarating youth football tournament from December 10 to 12, 2024, highlighting some of the most promising young talents in the nation.



Scheduled to occur at the Cape Coast Stadium, the tournament will feature players aged 17 to 19, offering them a remarkable opportunity to attract the attention of scouts from prominent European football clubs such as Ajax, Chelsea, and Real Betis.



Eight teams will participate in the tournament: Vision FC, Team Move, Dansoman IX Wise, UCC Youngsters, Ghanaadom Football Academy, Possible FC, Adisadel Sporting Youth, and Razgold FC.