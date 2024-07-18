Postecoglou has 'no idea' about England job links

Sports News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: BBC

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he has "no idea" about the reports linking, external him with the England job.



Postecoglou, 58, insisted he is only focused on being the Spurs boss following Gareth Southgate's resignation on Tuesday.



Southgate, who was appointed in 2016 and had five months left on his deal with England, stood down less than 48 hours after Spain beat the Three Lions in the Euro 2024 final.



"I've got no idea, I've been preparing for a game," Postecoglou told BBC Scotland when asked about the links after his side's 5-1 pre-season victory over Hearts.



"I'm the Tottenham manager. That's where I stand."