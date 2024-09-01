Pre-season: Albert Amoah nets brace to lead Asante Kotoko to beat Vision FC 2-1

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko achieved a 2-1 triumph over Vision Football Club on Sunday afternoon, marking a significant moment before the commencement of the new football season.



The record champions of the Ghanaian top-flight league faced the newcomers in a friendly match held at the Cape Coast Stadium.



In what is anticipated to be their final friendly encounter, the Porcupine Warriors demonstrated commendable performance across both halves to clinch the victory.



Midfielder Albert Amoah's first-half double was crucial, ultimately leading to Asante Kotoko's success against Vision FC.



Vision FC managed to score a consolation goal through a penalty converted by Issah Kuka in the second half.