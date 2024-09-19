You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983419

Source: Football-espana

Predicted Teams AS Monaco-Barcelona: Ansu Fati is back as Hansi Flick seeks to answer key question

Barcelona is set to make their European debut on Thursday evening at 21:00 CEST, as they visit AS Monaco for their inaugural match in the 'league phase.'

Hansi Flick will welcome Ansu Fati back from injury, marking his first appearance, although significant alterations to the lineup are not anticipated.

A crucial consideration for Flick is determining how to compensate for Dani Olmo's absence in the midfield, as he has been sidelined for the next month due to a hamstring injury.

According to Sport, it is expected that Ferran Torres will be integrated into the lineup, with Raphinha shifting to assume the position previously held by Olmo.

