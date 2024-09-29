Predicted Teams Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti selects Kylian Mbappe replacement

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

The highly anticipated match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid is just around the corner.



Scheduled for Sunday evening at the Metropolitano, this marks the first Madrid derby of the season, with both teams eager to secure three points and the associated bragging rights.



Real Madrid is looking for redemption after losing both encounters at the Metropolitano last season in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.



However, they will be without Kylian Mbappe, who sustained a thigh injury during the recent win against Alaves. Reports from Diario AS suggest that Luka Modric will step in for him, indicating a return to the 4-4-2 formation that Los Blancos employed last season.