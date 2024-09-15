You are here: HomeSports2024 09 15Article 1981532

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Predicted Teams Girona-Barcelona: Hansi Flick to name unchanged line-up for Catalan derby

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hansi Flick Hansi Flick

On Saturday, Real Madrid and Villarreal narrowed the La Liga title race to just one point.

Barcelona aims to restore their four-point lead by achieving their fifth consecutive victory against Girona at Montilivi.

Girona triumphed in both encounters last season, so Barcelona is eager for redemption this Sunday afternoon.

This match will mark Hansi Flick's inaugural derby experience, and reports from Sport suggest he will field the same starting eleven that overwhelmed Real Valladolid 7-0 two weeks prior.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment