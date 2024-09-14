You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981244

Predicted Teams Real Sociedad-Real Madrid: Injured duo recover in time to start at Reale Arena

Real Madrid is looking to narrow the lead in La Liga, currently trailing Barcelona by four points after four matchdays, with Barcelona winning all their initial games.

The defending champions will face Real Sociedad at Reale Arena in Donostia-San Sebastian this Saturday.

On Friday, it was announced that Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham will miss the match against La Real, as Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to take any risks despite their recent training.

