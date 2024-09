Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid will face Espanyol in La Liga this evening, with Jude Bellingham ready to make his start for the home team.



After dealing with injuries early in the season, Bellingham is poised to play in his first league match in over a month.



Carlo Ancelotti is likely to implement two changes to the starting lineup from their recent UEFA Champions League win against VfB Stuttgart.