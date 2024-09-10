You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979807

Source: ESPN

Prem panel backs ref over Rice red card

The Independent Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel of the Premier League has unanimously backed referee Chris Kavanagh's choice to issue a red card to Declan Rice during Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 31.

Rice, who was already on a yellow card, became involved in a confrontation with Joël Veltman, resulting in a free kick awarded to Brighton.

As Veltman prepared to take the kick, Rice interfered by kicking the ball out of play, prompting Kavanagh to show him a second yellow card for delaying the game.

