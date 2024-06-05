You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946579

Premier League clubs target Baba Rahman after stellar season with PAOK

Baba Rahman Baba Rahman

Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman is drawing attention from two English Premier League teams after an impressive season with PAOK in Greece.

Various sources from Greece and Ghana have reported that multiple English clubs are keeping a close eye on his performance.

Rahman has excelled this season with PAOK, making 42 appearances, playing over 3,300 minutes, scoring 6 goals, and assisting 4 times.

His strong presence on the field has sparked transfer speculations, especially considering his experience in English football with Chelsea and Reading.

