Premier League more intense than Championship - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his thoughts on the English Premier League, describing it as "more intense" compared to the Championship after making his debut for Leicester City.

The 20-year-old, who significantly contributed to the Championship last season with involvement in 19 goals, has recently completed a permanent five-year transfer from Sporting CP to Leicester City.


