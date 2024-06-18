Premier League releases 2024/25 fixtures, Check out dates of all 380 games

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

The 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been released.



Chelsea will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in what would be the biggest game of the opening weekend of the Premier League.



Check out the dates of all 380 matches are below:



Friday 16 August 2024

20:00 Man Utd v Fulham



Saturday 17



August 2024

12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Arsenal v Wolves

Everton v Brighton

Newcastle United v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa



Sunday 18 August 2024

14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

16:30 Chelsea v Man City



Monday 19 August 2024

20:00 Leicester City v Spurs



Saturday 24 August 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Ipswich Town

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Everton

Wolves v Chelsea



Saturday 31 August 2024

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Southampton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Fulham

Leicester City v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Spurs

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Man City



Saturday 14 September 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Ipswich Town

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man City v Brentford

Southampton v Man Utd

Spurs v Arsenal

Wolves v Newcastle United



Saturday 21 September 2024

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Arsenal

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Chelsea



Saturday 28 September 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Spurs

Newcastle United v Man City

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Wolves v Liverpool



Saturday 5 October 2024

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Spurs

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Newcastle United

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Fulham

West Ham v Ipswich Town



Saturday 19 October 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Fulham v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle United v Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v West Ham

Wolves v Man City



Saturday 26 October 2024

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Wolves

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Everton v Fulham

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

Man City v Southampton

West Ham v Man Utd



Saturday 2 November 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Fulham v Brentford

Ipswich Town v Leicester City

Liverpool v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Southampton v Everton

Spurs v Aston Villa

Wolves v Crystal Palace



Saturday 9 November 2024

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Brighton v Man City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Spurs v Ipswich Town

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Southampton



Saturday 23 November 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Wolves

Ipswich Town v Man Utd

Leicester City v Chelsea

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Liverpool



Saturday 30 November 2024

Brentford v Leicester City

Brighton v Southampton

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Spurs v Fulham

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth



Tuesday 3 December 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Man Utd

Aston Villa v Brentford

Everton v Wolves

Fulham v Brighton

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

Leicester City v West Ham



Wednesday 4 December 2024

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Chelsea



Saturday 7 December 2024

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brentford v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Arsenal

Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Brighton

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

Spurs v Chelsea

West Ham v Wolves



Saturday 14 December 2024

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Brentford

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Ipswich Town



Saturday 21 December 2024

Aston Villa v Man City

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Southampton

Ipswich Town v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Wolves

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Liverpool

West Ham v Brighton



Thursday 26 December 2024

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Fulham

Liverpool v Leicester City

Man City v Everton

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Spurs

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Man Utd



Sunday 29 December 2024

Aston Villa v Brighton

Brentford v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Ipswich Town v Chelsea

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Spurs v Wolves

West Ham v Liverpool



Saturday 4 January 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Brighton v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v West Ham

Southampton v Brentford

Spurs v Newcastle United

Wolves v Nottingham Forest



Tuesday 14 January 2025

Arsenal v Spurs

Brentford v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

West Ham v Fulham



Wednesday 15 January 2025

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v Wolves

20:00 Man Utd v Southampton



Saturday 18 January 2025

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Wolves

Everton v Spurs

Ipswich Town v Man City

Leicester City v Fulham

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

West Ham v Crystal Palace



Saturday 25 January 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brighton v Everton

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Fulham v Man Utd

Liverpool v Ipswich Town

Man City v Chelsea

Southampton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Leicester City

Wolves v Arsenal



Saturday 1 February 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Spurs

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Leicester City

Ipswich Town v Southampton

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Wolves v Aston Villa



Saturday 15 February 2025

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Newcastle United

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Brentford



Saturday 22 February 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v West Ham

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Everton v Man Utd

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Ipswich Town v Spurs

Leicester City v Brentford

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Southampton v Brighton



Tuesday 25 February 2025

Brentford v Everton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Man City

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Fulham

20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa



Wednesday 26 February 2025

Chelsea v Southampton

20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town



Saturday 8 March 2025

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Utd v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton



Saturday 15 March 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Spurs

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Wolves



Tuesday 1 April 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town

Arsenal v Fulham

Brighton v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Wolves v West Ham



Wednesday 2 April 2025

Chelsea v Spurs

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Brentford

Southampton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Liverpool v Everton



Saturday 5 April 2025

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Liverpool

Ipswich Town v Wolves

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Southampton

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth



Saturday 12 April 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Brentford

Brighton v Leicester City

Chelsea v Ipswich Town

Liverpool v West Ham

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Spurs



Saturday 19 April 2025

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Brentford v Brighton

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Fulham v Chelsea

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Southampton



Saturday 26 April 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Ipswich Town

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Southampton v Fulham

Wolves v Leicester City



Saturday 3 May 2025

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Fulham

Brentford v Man Utd

Brighton v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Everton v Ipswich Town

Leicester City v Southampton

Man City v Wolves

West Ham v Spurs



Saturday 10 May 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Fulham v Everton

Ipswich Town v Brentford

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Brighton



Sunday 18 May 2025

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v Liverpool

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Ipswich Town

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Nottingham Forest



Sunday 25 May 2025

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Fulham v Man City

Ipswich Town v West Ham

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Everton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Brentford