President Akufo-Addo commissions Borteyman Sports Complex for African Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially opened the Borteyman Sports Complex, a cutting-edge facility set to be a primary venue for the upcoming 2023 African Games.



The African Games are scheduled to take place from March 8 to 23, 2024.



The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, President Akufo-Addo urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to ensure an outstanding edition of the African Games.



He emphasised the significance of delivering top-notch hospitality to athletes, officials, journalists, and fans attending the event.



The Borteyman Sports Complex boasts world-class amenities, including a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool, a multi-purpose Sports Hall, a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, and arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex.



This venue will host seven competitive sports during the Games: table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.



