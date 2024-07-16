You are here: HomeSports2024 07 16Article 1960562

Prez Akufo-Addo lauds Kenpong Academy’s partnership with Bastia

President Nana Akufo-Addo (m) with Kenpong and Bastia FC official President Nana Akufo-Addo (m) with Kenpong and Bastia FC official

Nana Akufo-Addo commends the partnership between Kenpong Football Academy and Bastia FC from the French Ligue 1.

The collaboration aims to support the growth and development of young football talents from Ghana.

This alliance, formed in the previous year, includes international training opportunities to supplement the Academy's local training initiatives.

In a bid to further solidify this partnership, Kenpong hosted Bastia's Technical Director, Eric Joel, for an immersive experience of the club's operations and facilities.

