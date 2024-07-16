Prez Akufo-Addo lauds Kenpong Academy’s partnership with Bastia

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Nana Akufo-Addo commends the partnership between Kenpong Football Academy and Bastia FC from the French Ligue 1.



The collaboration aims to support the growth and development of young football talents from Ghana.



This alliance, formed in the previous year, includes international training opportunities to supplement the Academy's local training initiatives.



In a bid to further solidify this partnership, Kenpong hosted Bastia's Technical Director, Eric Joel, for an immersive experience of the club's operations and facilities.