Prince Ampem named in Turkish Trendyol 1st League team of the season

Ghanaian striker Prince Ampem has been selected for Sofascore's Turkish Trendyol 1st League team of the season. Ampem netted a goal in Eyupspor's impressive 4-0 triumph against Erzurumspor FK on Saturday, securing the Trendyol 1st League title for the Istanbul-based club.



This victory marked Eyupspor's second win against Erzurumspor FK, who have only managed one victory in their previous encounters, with two matches ending in draws.



Ampem started the game at the Ümraniye Belediyesi Şehir Stadı and played the full duration, playing a significant role in Eyupspor's dominant display.



The team controlled possession and had more shots on target throughout the game. Eyupspor's goals were scored by Adrien Regattin, Svit Seslar, and Thuram, all from penalties in the 8th, 30th, and 36th minutes, respectively. Ampem then sealed the emphatic victory with a penalty goal in the 78th minute.



Erzurumspor FK's Ufuk Budak received a red card in the 75th minute, further diminishing their chances of a comeback.



This win ensured Eyupspor's promotion to the Super League, a feat they had secured weeks ago, and elevated their points to 75, crowning them champions of the Trendyol 1st League. Erzurumspor FK concluded the season with 44 points.



In a display of sportsmanship, Erzurumspor FK players applauded and honored Eyupspor before the match, recognizing their opponents' achievement of advancing to the Super League. Ampem has been a pivotal figure for Eyupspor this season, featuring in 33 matches in the Turkish Trendyol 1. Lig, scoring 11 goals, and providing 6 assists.