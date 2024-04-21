Prince Osei Owusu scores winner for Toronto against New England Revolution

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Toronto FC put an end to their three-game losing streak in Major League Soccer by securing a 1-0 win against the New England Revolution on Saturday.



The winning goal came in the 66th minute, courtesy of an impressive strike by Ghanaian forward Prince Owusu.



The match took place at BMO Field and Toronto FC showcased their dominance in front of a crowd of 24,108 spectators.



Throughout the game, both teams battled fiercely, with Toronto struggling to break through New England's solid defence.



Goalkeeper Sean Johnson played a crucial role in keeping Toronto at bay with some important saves.



However, it was a defensive mistake that ultimately provided Owusu with the opportunity to score.



Ryan Spaulding's clearance attempt fell to substitute Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who then assisted Owusu in executing an acrobatic backheel goal.



Despite taking the lead, Toronto missed a chance to further extend it when Federico Bernardechi's penalty was saved by New England's Slovakian goalkeeper Henrich Ravas in the 76th minute.



This victory marks Owusu's fourth goal of the season, adding to his impressive performance in the previous match against Charlotte where he scored twice after coming off the bench.