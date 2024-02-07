Professional bodies support 24-Hour economy policy proposed by Mahama

Economy of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Representatives from various professional bodies, who met with former President John Dramani Mahama during his tour of the Eastern Region, have endorsed the idea of a 24-hour economy and believe its successful implementation is feasible.



Over 300 individuals from organizations such as the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concern Teachers (CCT), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), and healthcare associations participated in the meeting, providing their perspectives and recommendations.



Ms. Enyonam Gokah from the Democratic Health Team emphasized that transitioning Ghana into a 24-hour economy could create numerous job opportunities and enhance productivity across various sectors.



Addressing concerns within the healthcare sector, she urged a focus on improving the health system, infrastructure, and the welfare of healthcare workers. Mr. Harry Oduro Awuku, Eastern Regional Chairman of GUTA, expressed optimism that the proposed policy aligned with their aspirations to address economic challenges and streamline business processes.



Former President Mahama highlighted key factors for the success of a 24-hour economy, including ensuring safety and security, establishing a reliable transport system, maintaining economic stability, and reducing production costs.



He outlined plans to decrease tax rates, probe COVID-19 funds, strengthen the fight against corruption, and address unemployment issues. The former President emphasized that the 24-hour economy would optimize the use of economic resources and boost continuous production of goods and services.



Members of the Coalition of Concern Teachers (CCT) commended Mr. Mahama for his commitment to education, acknowledging his visionary plans to construct more classroom blocks, provide housing for teachers, and enhance teachers' allowances.