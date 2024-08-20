You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971908

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Narteh Ogum lauds Asante Kotoko's quality and squad depth ahead of 2024/25 Premier League season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prosper Narteh Ogum Prosper Narteh Ogum

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the quality and depth of his squad as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana football season.

In anticipation of the new season, the Porcupine Warriors have significantly strengthened their roster, bringing in over ten new players following the departure of 21 individuals.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment