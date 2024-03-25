Prosper Narteh Ogum told to secure three wins to save his job - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Local media reports suggest that Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, is currently under immense pressure as he has been given a three-game ultimatum to salvage his position.



The team, known as the Porcupine Warriors, has been struggling in the latter half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. With only one victory in their last five matches, Kotoko's recent loss to Nations FC on Sunday during Matchday 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium has intensified scrutiny on Ogum's future.



This defeat has pushed the team down to a disappointing 9th place in the Premier League standings, with a total of 32 points. As a result of these disappointing results, there are speculations that Ogum has a limited opportunity of three upcoming games to turn the team's fortunes around and secure his job.



The upcoming fixtures will see Kotoko facing Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, followed by a home game against Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium. The final match in this crucial period will be against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. The stakes are high for Ogum, as his future at the club hangs in the balance.



His return to Kotoko coincided with a restructuring of the club's management, following the dissolution of the management committee and board of directors by the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the subsequent establishment of the Interim Management Committee (IMC).