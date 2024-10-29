Prosper Ogum: Kotoko had greater chances to score against Holy Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Asante Kotoko's coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, asserted that his team was the superior side in their 1-1 draw against Basake Holy Stars at Ayinase, believing they had opportunities to clinch the win.



This result halted Kotoko's impressive three-match winning streak, which included tight 1-0 victories, particularly against the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex.



Read full articlepost-match discussion, Dr. Ogum highlighted his team's dominance in midfield, remarking, “We controlled the midfield and had a greater chance of scoring again in the second half... so I don’t believe we lost control in that area.”



Despite the draw, Kotoko remains in a solid position, currently sitting second in the league table.



They aim to recover their winning momentum in an upcoming match against Legon Cities on Wednesday, October 30, at the University of Ghana Stadium.



Fans are keen to see if the Porcupine Warriors can bounce back and continue their quest for the league title.