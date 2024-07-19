Purpose of Democracy Cup is to encourage people to accept outcome of 2024 Elections - Kobena Woyome

Sports News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Wisdom Kobena Woyome, Ranking Member on the Sports Committee in Ghana’s Parliament, emphasized the success of the inaugural Democracy Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.



During an interview with Channel One Sports, Woyome discussed the event's importance following a curtain-raiser match between a Ghana Parliament Select Team and former Black Stars players, which the Parliament team won 3-1.



Woyome, who also represents the South Tongu Constituency, reiterated the sentiments of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Opoku, highlighting the Democracy Cup's goal of promoting unity and acceptance of election results to prevent conflicts.