Put a gun to McDan’s head and he still cannot name even one GPL club involved in gambling - Sheikh Tophic

Sports News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Sheikh Tophic, Deputy Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has contested Daniel McKorley’s claim that the Ghana Premier League is heavily influenced by gambling.



McKorley, Executive Chairman of McDan Group, expressed concerns about gambling’s impact on the league, suggesting it affects his willingness to sponsor it.



Sheikh Tophic acknowledged McKorley’s concerns but argued that they reflect a lack of direct engagement with the league, implying that McKorley’s view might be influenced by media reports rather than firsthand experience.



Sheikh urged McKorley to engage more with the league and encouraged the media to promote it positively.