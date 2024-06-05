Put up a good performance against Mali to get desired result – Kurt Okraku to Black Stars

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has emphasized the importance of a strong performance by the Black Stars against Mali to secure a crucial victory in Bamako.



The team arrived in Bamako on Tuesday night for the 2026 World Cup qualifier, aiming to recover from their recent defeat to Comoros.



Kurt encouraged the team to showcase their confidence and quality during the upcoming match, emphasizing the potential for success.