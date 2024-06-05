You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946951

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Put up a good performance against Mali to get desired result – Kurt Okraku to Black Stars

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has emphasized the importance of a strong performance by the Black Stars against Mali to secure a crucial victory in Bamako.

The team arrived in Bamako on Tuesday night for the 2026 World Cup qualifier, aiming to recover from their recent defeat to Comoros.

Kurt encouraged the team to showcase their confidence and quality during the upcoming match, emphasizing the potential for success.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment