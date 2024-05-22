Qatar donates equipment to Ghana's Sports Ministry

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, the Ministry of Youth and Sports received a generous donation of assorted equipment from the State of Qatar. This donation is part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Legacy project and serves as a show of support for Ghana's successful hosting of the 13th African Games in Accra in 2023.



Representing the Ambassador of Qatar to Ghana, Mohammed Hamad Al Marri, the Charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Accra, emphasized the importance of strengthening the bond between Ghana and Qatar.



He expressed his commitment to maintaining the excellent cooperation between the two states and highlighted Qatar's keen interest in sports and other sectors. Al-Marri also emphasized the universal significance of sports in national, regional, and international development.



Qatar has pledged to provide part of the equipment and facilities used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the benefit of friendly countries like Ghana. This donation aims to support the development of sports infrastructure, particularly in the organization and hosting of the 13th African Games.



Al-Marri congratulated Ghana on the successful hosting of the African Games and expressed his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Ghanaian people, as well as increased cooperation in sports development.



Hon Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, received the equipment on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and expressed profound gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar, and the Ambassador of Qatar in Accra for their kind gesture. He particularly appreciated Qatar's exclusive support in organizing and hosting the Games, as they were the only country to assist in this regard.