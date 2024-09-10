You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979696

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo disappointed after Niger draw

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has conveyed his disappointment after Ghana's draw with Niger in the second match of Group F during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana has yet to secure a victory in the qualifiers, having experienced one defeat and one draw in their initial matches.

The Black Stars were taken aback by Niger, conceding a late goal that resulted from Oumar Sako's untidy finish, which equalized Alidu Seidu's earlier goal.

