You are here: HomeSports2024 09 24Article 1985324

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

RCD Mallorca snatch winner at the death to swap ambitions with Real Betis

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Betis 1-2 RCD Mallorca Real Betis 1-2 RCD Mallorca

On Monday night, the Benito Villamarin created its typical inviting ambiance to host RCD Mallorca in Andalusia, but the mood shifted dramatically for Real Betis supporters as the game concluded, leading to a swift exodus from the stands.

Betis began strongly, with Giovani Lo Celso showcasing his exceptional form by scoring a stunning top-corner goal from outside the area just seven minutes into the game.

However, a quick counter-attack two minutes later allowed Cyle Larin to set up Dani Rodriguez, who skillfully found the back of the net past Rui Silva.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment