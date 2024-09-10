You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979813

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

RFU to cut 42 staff in bid to balance books

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The growth in the women's game is seen as an area for growth in RFU revenue The growth in the women's game is seen as an area for growth in RFU revenue

The Rugby Football Union plans to lay off over 40 employees in an effort to address "unsustainable" financial losses.

This restructuring involves 64 positions being at risk, while 22 new roles will be introduced.

The RFU emphasized its commitment to maintaining staffing levels and investment in grassroots rugby, assuring that these changes will not directly affect the England men's, women's, or age-grade development teams.

Recently, the union secured a naming rights deal for Twickenham with Allianz, estimated to be worth around £100 million over a decade.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment