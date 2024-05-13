RS Berkane edge Zamalek in thrilling CAF Confederation Cup final first leg

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Morocco's RS Berkane will head into the second leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final with a one-goal advantage after defeating Zamalek 2-1 in the first leg.



Captain Issoufou Dayo and Adil Tahif scored in the first half to give the two-time champions a slender lead.



The Orange Boys dominated the game in the early stages, taking control with an early penalty converted by Dayo. They extended their lead with a well-executed header from Tahif.



Zamalek fought back in the second half, scoring a powerful header to reduce the deficit. However, RS Berkane's solid defence, led by Dayo, prevented any further goals.



The match ended 2-1 in favour of RS Berkane. The return leg is scheduled to take place soon.