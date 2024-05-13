You are here: HomeSports2024 05 13Article 1938224

RS Berkane edge Zamalek in thrilling CAF Confederation Cup final first leg

Morocco's RS Berkane will head into the second leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Final with a one-goal advantage after defeating Zamalek 2-1 in the first leg.

Captain Issoufou Dayo and Adil Tahif scored in the first half to give the two-time champions a slender lead.

The Orange Boys dominated the game in the early stages, taking control with an early penalty converted by Dayo. They extended their lead with a well-executed header from Tahif.

Zamalek fought back in the second half, scoring a powerful header to reduce the deficit. However, RS Berkane's solid defence, led by Dayo, prevented any further goals.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of RS Berkane. The return leg is scheduled to take place soon.

