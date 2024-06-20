Raducanu among major winners given Wimbledon wildcards

Sports News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: BBC

Former British number one Emma Raducanu has been given a wildcard to play at Wimbledon next month.



Raducanu, 21, is one of four Grand Slam champions given such an exemption for the women's singles.



Japan's Naomi Osaka, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Germany's Angelique Kerber, who won the 2018 Wimbledon title, have also been invited to play.



Wildcards are given by the All England Club to players who are not ranked high enough to qualify directly into the main draw.



Raducanu is still on the comeback trail after missing most of last year - including Wimbledon - after wrist and ankle surgeries.