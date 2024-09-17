Raducanu battles to win over Stearns at Korea Open

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: BBC

Emma Raducanu secured a challenging victory over Peyton Stearns in the opening round of the Korea Open in Seoul. Ranked 70th globally, Raducanu was competing for the first time since her early exit at the US Open.



After a grueling two hours and 43 minutes, she triumphed with a score of 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) against her American rival, who is ranked 48th.



Raducanu expressed her pride in advancing, noting the difficulty of the match and the humid conditions.