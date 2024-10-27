Ragnar Ache scores as Kaiserslautern triumph over Fortuna Düsseldorf in seven-goal thriller

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

German-born Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache played a crucial role in FC Kaiserslautern's exciting 4-3 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf in Bundesliga 2, ending a long-standing unfavorable record against them.



With Fortuna Düsseldorf leading the head-to-head with nine victories to Kaiserslautern’s two, the away team aimed to alter this trend at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.



Daniel Hanslik put Kaiserslautern ahead in the



Read full article14th minute. However, Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson equalized from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, only for Hanslik to restore the lead with a header in the second half.



Ache scored in the 61st minute with a well-placed shot from outside the box, making it 3-2 after Daisuke Yokota's earlier goal. Despite a late surge from Fortuna, with Myron van Brederode and Felix Klaus scoring, Kaiserslautern managed to secure the win.



Ache's sixth goal in nine league matches underscores his strong performance. The team will now prepare for their DFB Pokal match against VfB Stuttgart on October 29.