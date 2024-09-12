Raja Casablanca clash is a David and Goliath affair – Samartex GM Edmund Ackah

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah has compared their forthcoming CAF Champions League match against Raja Casablanca to a classic "David and Goliath" scenario.



In anticipation of Sunday’s first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ackah referenced the biblical tale of David's victory over Goliath to illustrate the formidable challenge ahead.



The Moroccan powerhouse, known for their vast resources and experience on the continental stage, is seen as the favorite to advance. Nevertheless, the Ghanaian champions, who recently triumphed over Cameroon’s Victoria United, are determined to achieve an upset.