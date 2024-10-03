You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1989020

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Randy Abbey reveals Kwesi Appiah’s non-involvement in GFA Exco meetings after AFCON 2025 draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, has revealed that Kwesi Appiah has not participated in meetings since the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah, who was appointed as the head coach of the Sudan national team, also secured a position on the Executive Council last October during the elections.

He was balancing both responsibilities until the Black Stars were placed in the same group as Sudan for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment