Randy Abbey reveals Kwesi Appiah’s non-involvement in GFA Exco meetings after AFCON 2025 draw

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, has revealed that Kwesi Appiah has not participated in meetings since the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Appiah, who was appointed as the head coach of the Sudan national team, also secured a position on the Executive Council last October during the elections.



He was balancing both responsibilities until the Black Stars were placed in the same group as Sudan for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.