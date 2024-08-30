Rangers face Man Utd & Tottenham in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: BBC

Rangers are set to compete against both Manchester United and Tottenham in the revamped league phase of the Europa League.



The Scottish Premiership team will host Spurs at Ibrox, while the Red Devils will receive Rangers at Old Trafford, marking their first encounter in 14 years.



Each club will participate in eight matches during the 'league phase', as this year's men's tournament undergoes significant alterations, including the elimination of the traditional group stage.