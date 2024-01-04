Ranking of the top five favourites to win 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The 34th iteration of the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway on January 13, with Senegal looking to defend the title they won for the first time in 2022.



AFCON has been a bi-annual event since its 1957 inauguration, rendering the competition a more common phenomenon than the World Cup and European Championships. AFCON's frequency, however, doesn't reduce its significance.



The upcoming tournament was originally scheduled for the summer of 2023, but adverse weather conditions in the Ivory Coast forced its postponement.



A litany of nations will be vying to dethrone Senegal once the 2023 tournament gets underway, with a number of countries believing they have a legitimate shot at glory.



Here's 90min's ranking of the favourites



5. Nigeria



Saudi Arabia v Nigeria - International Friendly



Nigeria are blessed with an array of attacking talent / MB Media/GettyImages



Best AFCON finish: Winners (1980, 1994, 2013)



2021 AFCON finish: Last 16



No team at AFCON will boast more attacking firepower than Nigeria. The Super Eagles have Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho to call upon in the Ivory Coast.



Such talent renders the three-time winners a distinct threat, but they've disappointed at major tournaments since their last AFCON triumph in 2013.



Some have also called into question the competence of manager Jose Peseiro.



4. Ivory Coast



Best AFCON finish: Winners (1992, 2015)



2021 AFCON finish: Last 16



Ivory Coast may no longer possess superstars such as Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, but they'll be hoping that their home advantage will spearhead a successful campaign.



They haven't progressed beyond the quarter-finals at AFCON since winning the competition for a second time in 2015.



However, this Ivory Coast squad is as balanced as it's been in a while. Emerging stars such as Simon Adingra, Ousmane Diomande, and Odilon Kossounou should complement Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller's experience.



The hosts will be expected to progress alongside Nigeria from Group A, and it'll be an intriguing battle for top spot.



3. Egypt



Best AFCON finish: Winners (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008. 2010)



2. Senegal



Best AFCON finish: Winners (2021)



1. Morocco



Best AFCON finish: Winners (1976)