Ransford Gyan makes history: First back-to-back winner of High School Player of the Year in USA

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Midfielder Ransford Gyan has once again been recognized as the top High School Player in the United States of America.



On Tuesday, 18 June 2024, he was presented with the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year trophy at a youth soccer tournament in Tennessee.



This remarkable achievement marks the second consecutive time that Gyan has received this honour making him the first player to achieve such a feat.



His coaches and teammates were present to celebrate this momentous occasion. Gyan, who attended St.



Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey, played a pivotal role in his team's success, contributing 28 goals and 14 assists to secure the New Jersey Prep School championship title.