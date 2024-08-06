You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967195

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Daniel Heber named in Bundesliga team of the week

Sofascore has acknowledged the remarkable performances of Ghanaian winger Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and defender Daniel Heber in Bundesliga 2, earning them spots in the team of the week for the first week of the season.

Königsdörffer delivered an impressive performance during Hamburger SV's 2-1 triumph over FC Köln, where he netted two goals.

The match took place at the RheinEnergieSTADION,

