Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores Hamburg's fastest goal Since 1998 in win over Jahn Regensburg

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Ghana Guardian

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, a forward for the Black Stars, achieved a remarkable feat by scoring Hamburger SV's fastest goal in over 20 years during their 5-0 triumph over Jahn Regensburg in Bundesliga 2 on Sunday.



His goal came just 43 seconds into the game, making it Hamburg's quickest since 1998 and one of the fastest in Bundesliga 2 history.



This early goal set the stage for Hamburg's commanding performance, as they quickly extended their lead to 2-0 before the 15-minute mark, thanks to a goal from Robert Glatzel.