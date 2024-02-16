Raphael Dwamena laid to rest

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The final funeral rites for the late Raphael Dwamena, the former Black Stars striker, took place at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf in Legon.



Dwamena, aged 28, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on November 11, 2023, while playing for the Albanian league side Egnatia.



Before his untimely demise, Dwamena had been grappling with a heart condition that led to his collapse during a league game, prompting the installation of a defibrillator in his heart.



The funeral ceremony drew the presence of former Black Stars players, including Augustine Arhinful, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ibrahim Tanko, Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Vorsah, and Sulley Muntari.



Notable figures from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), including President Kurt, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Executive Council Member Eugene Nobel, also paid their last respects to the striker who scored twice in nine appearances for the Black Stars.



