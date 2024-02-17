Raphael Dwamena's wife pays emotional tribute at funeral

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Mavis Acheampong, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena, delivered a heartfelt tribute at his funeral ceremony on Friday, February 16, 2024.



She fondly remembered her husband, describing him as more than a husband and expressing gratitude for the happy memories they shared.



In her tribute, she said, “Rapha, your name still echoes in my heart with warmth and melody. Reflecting on our shared years of bliss, I find solace in precious memories of your laughter, wisdom, and the love that defined us.”



Acheampong continued, “You were more than a husband; you were my confidant, guide, and the source of irreplaceable love. Rapha, my heart bears scars from your untimely departure, but I’m grateful for the time we had.”



Expressing gratitude for the time spent together, she stated, “Until we reunite, your memory is my solace and your love, my eternal guide. Sleep well, my Rapha.”



Raphael Dwamena tragically suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during a league match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in Albania on November 11, 2023. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he did not survive. Dwamena had previously faced health issues related to his heart, including being fitted with a heart monitor in 2017.