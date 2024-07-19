You are here: HomeSports2024 07 19Article 1961516

Source: BBC

Rashford handed driving ban for speeding on motorway

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been banned from driving for six months after admitting speeding, court officials have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, was caught exceeding the 70mph (112km/h) speed limit on the M60 in Manchester on 12 December last year in a Rolls-Royce.

HM Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed the forward had been disqualified for six months, fined £1,666, and ordered to pay £120 court costs and £66 surcharge.

The speed Rashford was travelling at was not available on the court record.

