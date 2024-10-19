Rashid Sumaila confident Black Stars will improve despite poor form

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Former Black Stars defender Rashid Sumaila remains optimistic that the team will navigate through its current difficulties, despite a challenging performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.



Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, recently faced a 2-0 loss against Sudan at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya, significantly threatening their qualification prospects for the tournament.



This setback places the Black Stars at risk of missing AFCON for the first time since 2004.